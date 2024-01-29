Weather Service: Wet, breezy Monday for Shelter Island

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service(NWS) is calling for a wet and chilly beginning to the work week.

There’s a chance of rain and snow on Monday before 3 p.m., turning to all snow between 3 and 4 p.m. Expect just flurries, with little or no accumulation, the NWS says.

The NWS is forecasting a steady temperature around 37 degrees today, and the winds will be out of the north at 14 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph.

Tonight, it will remain cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 26 degrees. The wind will stay out of the north at about 10 mph.