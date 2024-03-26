Weather Service: Cloudy, cool and windy for Tuesday on Shelter Island

Dawn clouds on parade. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Tuesday will be a cloudy day for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a slight chance of drizzle or light rain.

It will be another windy day for the Island, with a northeast wind at 16 to 18 mph, and gusting as high as 29 mph.

The high temperature today, according to the NWS, will reach 44 degrees.

Tonight, there’s the possibility of light rain with areas of fog. The wind will shift to the north and drop to 7 to 13 mph, with a low around 36 degrees