Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: October 5, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Haunted House Papercraft – Take-and-Make. A spooktacular craft: create your own shadowbox style haunted house. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Pipe Cleaner Pumpkins (Ages 6+) 3 p.m. Come make pipe cleaner pumpkins — simple to make and absolutely adorable. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Masking Tape Mummy (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. This craft making spooky mummies is perfect for developing motor skills. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

Library Great Give Back: Shelter Island Public Library is collecting toiletries and new socks to support Maureen’s Haven, an organization that assists homeless men and women with supportive services and a safe place to stay during the winter months. Through Oct. 21.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Eric Migdal of It’s All Relative Genealogy will look at 4 of the largest DNA testing companies and the differences, pros, and cons. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Owl Prowl, Sylvester Manor, The Old Farmhouse, 82 N. Ferry Rd. 6 p.m. $10 suggested donation. RSVP to [email protected]

Friday Night Dialogue: Pericles and Aspasia: A Story of Ancient Greece, 7 p.m., Library. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Over the Hill Game, 10 a.m., Shelter Island School. Rain Date, Sunday, 11 a.m..

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Pumpkin Flower Arranging, Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 1 p.m. $85 per person (+$5 per child under 12) sylvestermanor.org

Goat Hill Closing Party, 2-5 p.m.

Shelter Island Friends of Music hosts the Parker Quartet, 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Ram’s Head Inn: The Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow is playing 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

Library is closed for Columbus Day

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Octoberfest, 12-2 p.m. Community Center, Bratwurst, mini potato pancakes, pretzel bites, and a sweet treat. Hosted by Recreation Dept. and Senior Center. Free, canned goods for Food Pantry welcome. Register by calling Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978 or email [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Long Island During the American Revolution, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Long Island was the last place occupied by the British during the Revolution. Learn about the battle of Long Island and the British occupation during the American Revolution in an online lecture by historian, author, and retired Newsday reporter, Bill Bleyer. Register at silibrary.org.

A Parent’s Guide on How to Pay For College, 7 p.m. (Zoom) For Teens and Parents. Financial aid options and avoiding the biggest college planning mistakes. How to reduce the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) with the new FAFSA rules that can save thousands on college costs. Register in advance here: https://bit.ly/suffolk10

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, October 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS DAY –

TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, October 9, 2023

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION

AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, October 10, 9 to 10 a.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, October 10, 7 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Wednesday, October 11, 1 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Wednesday, October 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, October 12, 7 to 8 p.m.