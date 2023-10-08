Prowl for owls at Sylvester Manor

Owls at Sylvester Manor (Coourtesy Photo}

The public is invited to join a tour on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. to listen and look for owls on the grounds of Sylvester Manor.

Tom Damiani will present a short program focusing on the owls that may be found around Shelter Island. Starting at the Old Farmhouse at the Manor at 82 North Ferry Road, the tour will then strike out into the field to call for owls.

$10 is the suggested donation. Space is limited so please RSVP to [email protected] On Sunday, Oct. 8, join a Pumpkin Flower Arranging workshop at Sylvester Manor Farmstand on Manwaring Road at 1 p.m. The fee is $85 per person (plus $5 per child under 12).

Harvest a pumpkin straight from the fields, carve it and then use it as a vase to design a beautiful floral arrangement. Farmers Arielle and Izzy will guide you through the fields of flowers, where participants may pick their own to add to their festive arrangements. Buckets of harvested florals will also be at the ready for arranging. To register, visit sylvestermanor.org