Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May, 3, 2024

CONGRATULATIONS

To the Editor:

As a subscriber and long-time reader, I want to say “way to go” on the well-earned accolades from the New York Press Association.

It’s so great to see the public acknowledgment of the quality of the local reporting at the Shelter Island Reporter.

I know the industry is under endless cost pressures, but this only reinforces the value the paper contributes to the community.

TODD KRIZELMAN , Shelter Island

CARE AND EFFORT

To the Editor:

This is becoming a yearly ritual … at least a good one.

Congratulations once more on all the well-deserved wins in the Press Association awards.

The care and effort you put into the Reporter does shine through.

JONATHAN RUSSO, Shelter Island

OUNCE FOR OUNCE

To the Editor:

I have said it before, and I will say it again, the Shelter Island Reporter, ounce for ounce, is the best newspaper in America!

RURIK HALABY, Shelter Island