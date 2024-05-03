Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May, 3, 2024
CONGRATULATIONS
To the Editor:
As a subscriber and long-time reader, I want to say “way to go” on the well-earned accolades from the New York Press Association.
It’s so great to see the public acknowledgment of the quality of the local reporting at the Shelter Island Reporter.
I know the industry is under endless cost pressures, but this only reinforces the value the paper contributes to the community.
TODD KRIZELMAN , Shelter Island
CARE AND EFFORT
To the Editor:
This is becoming a yearly ritual … at least a good one.
Congratulations once more on all the well-deserved wins in the Press Association awards.
The care and effort you put into the Reporter does shine through.
JONATHAN RUSSO, Shelter Island
OUNCE FOR OUNCE
To the Editor:
I have said it before, and I will say it again, the Shelter Island Reporter, ounce for ounce, is the best newspaper in America!
RURIK HALABY, Shelter Island