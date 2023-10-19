Win against Ross gives JV soccer team 4-1-1 record

Nathan Cronin goes for the steal against Ross School’s team captain.

The Shelter Island Boys JV soccer team won against Ross on Friday by a score of 6 to 3, bringing their record in their first season to 4-1-1. Facing their cross-water rivals from East Hampton, the game plan was to stop their offensive play through the midfield, with strong defensive play by midfielder Hayden Davidson and support from the Islanders’ two center backs, Evan Weslek and Nelvin Pena.

The keys to success throughout the game, according to Coach Chris Conrardy, was to provide as much offense and attack as much as possible. “Jaxson Rylott took that cue and went on to score 5 of the 6 goals in the contest, marking a personal best throughout this season,” the coach said. Striker Harrison Weslek scored the other goal.

In their final home game of the season, the team also honored their two seniors in a senior night-inspired game. Hayden Davidson and Miguel Hermosura were recognized for playing a pivotol part in the inaugural season of the team that came into being through the dedicated efforts of Island students.

The team will play on Oct. 19 at Riverhead Charter School, and Oct. 20 at Our Savior New America School.