Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Oct. 19, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Frankenstein Marshmallows, 3 p.m. Dipping marshmallows in melted chocolate and creating Frankenstein marshmallows. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Tissue Paper Candy Corn (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. Make a decoration with friends. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Haunted Window Ghost – Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) This craft is a great way to bring a few frights and delights to your day. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Costume Workshop (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Bring your costume project to the library. Hot glue, craft supplies and simple sewing techniques will be available.Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Spooky Cupcakes (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Decorate the creepiest, spookiest, weirdest cupcakes at the library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

Library Great Give Back: Shelter Island Public Library is collecting toiletries and new socks to support Maureen’s Haven, an organization that assists homeless men and women with supportive services and a safe place to stay during the winter months. Through Oct. 21.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Breast Cancer Awareness, 12 p.m. (Zoom) Dr. Edna Kapenhas, who leads the breast surgical oncology program at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and is the Medical Director of the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, will speak about risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options. Presented by the Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

Greenport Maritime Festival, hosted by EAst End Seaport Museum, showcasing local restaurants and shops.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

Peace and Prayer Gathering, 1 p.m. Community Center. To remember the victims killed in Israel on Oct. 7. For information contact Susan Schrott, [email protected]

Candidates Debate, 1-3 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium. Candidates for Town Supervisor and Board, Hosted by League of Women Voters and SIA.

KK’s Sunday Friends Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. A variety of vendors with many from the Island’s summer markets. Local produce, mushrooms, cheese, soup, oysters, granola, art and candles and more. Warming fire included! KK’s the Farm, 59945 Route 25 , Southold.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Access to current exhibits provided after the tour. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Season Splendor Room Refreshers, 12:30 pm. Join Holly at the library to make a seasonal spray that will enhance your holiday gatherings. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Cookbook Club: Pie Party, 5 p.m. Bring your dish and a copy of your recipe for an evening of delicious food and good company. Please register at the Circulation Desk.

Country Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. $10, taught by Alexandra Binder, Community Center.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Unlocking the Connection: How Improving Sleep Can Improve Dementia Symptoms, 6 p.m. (Zoom) By improving sleep, we can help our brains function more efficiently and effectively, which can lead to improved cognitive function and a better quality of life for those with dementia. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Garlic Shucking, 3 – 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Rd. Garlic that’s harvested in July gets planted in October. Come help shuck to get ready to plant.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

How Do I Plan For Long Term Care Needs?, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Join Attorney Britt Burner as she explains the short term care scenarios that Medicare will cover and the options for long term care such as Homecare (Community) Medicaid, allowing you or a loved one to successfully age in place at home. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, October 19, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, October 20, 6:30 – 7:30 PM

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, October 23, 6:30 – 7:30 PM

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 24, 1 – 3 PM

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, October 25, 7:30 – 8:30 PM

FIRE DISTRICT COMMITTEE

Monday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.