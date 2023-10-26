Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Oct. 26, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Mashomack Preserve’s Halloween Trail, 5 – 7 p.m. Self-guided tour on trails, with not-too-spooky sights, costumes welcome. Refreshments at Visitor Center.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Shelter Island Public Library Spooky Walk, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Halloween Parade, Center Firehouse, 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Firehouse afterward.

Shelter Island Slice will be open from 3 – 8 p.m. on Halloween to finish up the day with a tasty pizza treat.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Unlocking the Connection: How Improving Sleep Can Improve Dementia Symptoms, 6 p.m. (Zoom) By improving sleep, we can help our brains function more efficiently and effectively, which can lead to improved cognitive function and a better quality of life for those with dementia. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Garlic Shucking, 3 – 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Rd. Garlic that’s harvested in July gets planted in October. Come help shuck to get ready to plant.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Access to current exhibits provided after the tour. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

How Do I Plan For Long Term Care Needs?, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Join Attorney Britt Burner as she explains the short term care scenarios that Medicare will cover and the options for long term care such as Homecare (Community) Medicaid, allowing you or a loved one to successfully age in place at home. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS



Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 31, 1-3p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, October 31, 6- 8 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, November 2, 6- 7 p.m.