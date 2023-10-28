Jake Card ties for 1st in East End tournament

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file )

Home sweet home on Shelter Island is where Jay (Jake) Card III spent a couple of days last week, just like soldiers on R and R. Everybody bouncing around the world tour needs to do a little of this. Home visits help you relax, become more creative and put things back in perspective.

Last week, Jake was invited to play in The Gust, a Shinnecock Hills Golf Club tournament that helped make the decision to come home a lot easier. All golfers love playing Shinnecock Hills since the course is both tough but fair. It was a two-round event with 18 holes at Shinnecock, and 18 holes at Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton.

Shinnecock Hills is well known nationally and has hosted five United States Open Championships, dating back to 1892, and sports a course record of 63 held by Tommy Fleetwood in the last U.S. Open.

Jake was refreshed and ready to play when he teed off for a round of 64 at Shinnecock, and a 70 the following day at Atlantic Golf Club. Those two rounds were good enough to tie him for 1st place honors.

Jay left eastern Long Island the next day and was back to the Korn Ferry Tour where he is trying to qualify on the first of three qualifying stages for the PGA tour. The first round he shot 67, followed by a second round of 70. After his 3rd round of 68 he was sitting in 2nd place. Nothing seemed to go right on his final round of 77 and he finished the tournament at 6 under par. Which begs the question: Where else are you not a qualifier with these scores?

Good golf, Jake, and remember no one from Long Island or Shelter Island has ever done better.