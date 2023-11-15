Across the moat: Hamptons Doc Fest

(Courtesy image)

The 16th annual Hamptons Doc Fest will be screening 30 films from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 at the Sag Harbor Cinema and Bay Street Theater.

Selected for this year’s HDF Art & Inspiration Award, the film, “Call Me Dancer,” directed by professional ballet dancer Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour, is described as a heart-warming, joyful film about the power of dance, told through the story of a young street dancer Manish Chauhan in Mumbai, India. The film also features music by Indian singers and composers.

The festival begins Thursday, Nov. 30 with the Opening Night Film, “In the Company of Rose” and concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 6, with a screening of “Rather,” about the renowned journalist Dan Rather.

The Hamptons Doc Fest, an annual festival of “all docs all day,” welcomes filmmakers and documentary film lovers for dozens of screenings, discussions, panels, awards, and celebrations in Sag Harbor.

The festival has expanded beyond its signature film festival to become a year-round arts organization that provides a platform for emerging and established filmmakers and offers screenings for local communities and schools to experience the art of visual storytelling.

In addition to the documentaries, festival goers enjoy strolling the village to enjoy unique shops, restaurants, inns, museums, and parks. Online ticket sales opened on Nov. 1 at hamptonsdocfest.com where information about all the Hamptons Doc Fest documentary films is available.