(Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island High School senior Susie Kane competed at the New York State Championships track event in upstate Verona on Nov. 11.

Representing her hometown in the 5K Class D run, Susie finished with a time of 29:04.2.

School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio said, “We are extremely proud of Susie’s accomplishments this year and happy she was able to experience a championship event.”

We second that.

Congratulations, Susie!