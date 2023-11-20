Shelter Island Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be served: Traditional meal at Center Fire House open to all

(Credit: Reporter file)

The 17th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at the Center Fire House on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

A full, traditional meal will be offered, featuring turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and pie. The dinner is open to all, and families are welcome.

This community dinner is sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, Shelter Island Fire Department and the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island.

For more information, call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059. Rides can be provided if arranged in advance.

Also, if you can’t leave your home due to illness or disability, call and a meal can be delivered to you.