Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Nov. 22, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie:Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Book signing, Ram’s Head Inn, 3 p.m. “The Whynnnner Kids,” Jenifer Maxson and Peter Waldner.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Junior Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 8-10), 3 p.m. Discuss potential books for December and January and talk about what books you want to read. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Candle Making (Ages 10+) 3 p.m. Create candles with the perfect decorations and scents. The candle is yours to keep once the program is done.. Register at silibrary.org
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Community Thanksgiving, Center Firehouse, 2 p.m. Call 631-749-1059 for rides or meal delivery. All welcome.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Havens Store, handmade gifts by Island artisans; 2024 calendars. Holiday Shopping Hours 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. also online at shelterislandhistorical.org
Shelter Island Art House, Laurie Dolphin exhibit, “Awakening,” opening reception, 5-7 p.m., 17 Grand Avenue.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Havens Store, Holiday Shopping Hours 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. also online at shelterislandhistorical.org
Turkey Plunge, 11 a.m., Crescent Beach, to benefit the Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Register at the library, or online at silibrary.org. $25 in advance, $30 day of the plunge.
Shakespeare in Community Online – The Tempest, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Prospero’s slave, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master. Register at silibrary.org.
Birds of Prey at Mashomack, 1 – 2 p.m. Have you ever seen a live owl? The Quogue Wildlife Refuge will present a program featuring live birds of prey. Come learn about their amazing abilities and the threats to their survival. Don’t miss the chance to see these magnificent birds “up close and personal.” Drop in, all are welcome.
Shelter Island Art House, Laurie Dolphin will discuss her exhibit, “Awakening,” 3-5 p.m., 17 Grand Avenue.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Shelter Island Art House, Laurie Dolphin will discuss her exhibit, “Awakening,” 3-5 p.m., 17 Grand Avenue.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Mystery Book Club – The Searcher by Tana French, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Retired Chicago Detective Cal Hooper moves to a remote village in rural Ireland. Cal soon discovers that even in the most idyllic small town, secrets lie hidden and trouble can come calling at his door. Register at silibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Cookbook Club – The Leftovers, 5 p.m. Share with us the dish you love to make using your favorite leftovers. Register at Circulation Desk.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, November 27, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
FIRE DISTRICT MEETING
Monday, November 27, 7:30 p.m.
Center Fire House
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Wednesday, November 29, 1 – 3 p.m.
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Wednesday, November 29, 6 – 8 p.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Thursday, November 30, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m