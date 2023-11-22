Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Nov. 22, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie:Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Book signing, Ram’s Head Inn, 3 p.m. “The Whynnnner Kids,” Jenifer Maxson and Peter Waldner.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Junior Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 8-10), 3 p.m. Discuss potential books for December and January and talk about what books you want to read. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Candle Making (Ages 10+) 3 p.m. Create candles with the perfect decorations and scents. The candle is yours to keep once the program is done.. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Community Thanksgiving, Center Firehouse, 2 p.m. Call 631-749-1059 for rides or meal delivery. All welcome.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Havens Store, handmade gifts by Island artisans; 2024 calendars. Holiday Shopping Hours 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. also online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Shelter Island Art House, Laurie Dolphin exhibit, “Awakening,” opening reception, 5-7 p.m., 17 Grand Avenue.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Havens Store, Holiday Shopping Hours 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. also online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Turkey Plunge, 11 a.m., Crescent Beach, to benefit the Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Register at the library, or online at silibrary.org. $25 in advance, $30 day of the plunge.

Shakespeare in Community Online – The Tempest, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Prospero’s slave, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master. Register at silibrary.org.

Birds of Prey at Mashomack, 1 – 2 p.m. Have you ever seen a live owl? The Quogue Wildlife Refuge will present a program featuring live birds of prey. Come learn about their amazing abilities and the threats to their survival. Don’t miss the chance to see these magnificent birds “up close and personal.” Drop in, all are welcome.

Shelter Island Art House, Laurie Dolphin will discuss her exhibit, “Awakening,” 3-5 p.m., 17 Grand Avenue.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Shelter Island Art House, Laurie Dolphin will discuss her exhibit, “Awakening,” 3-5 p.m., 17 Grand Avenue.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Mystery Book Club – The Searcher by Tana French, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Retired Chicago Detective Cal Hooper moves to a remote village in rural Ireland. Cal soon discovers that even in the most idyllic small town, secrets lie hidden and trouble can come calling at his door. Register at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Cookbook Club – The Leftovers, 5 p.m. Share with us the dish you love to make using your favorite leftovers. Register at Circulation Desk.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, November 27, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Center Fire House

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Wednesday, November 29, 1 – 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Wednesday, November 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 30, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m