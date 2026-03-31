SUV hits Greenport IGA after driver suffers medical emergency

An 82-year-old Greenport man crashed through the exterior wall of the Greenport IGA on March 28 around 11 a.m. (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

Yellow tape fluttered across the entrance to the Greenport IGA on Monday as crews worked to repair part of the storefront after an SUV slammed into the building over the weekend — narrowly missing the front doors.

The crash occurred at around 11 a.m. on Saturday as the 82-year-old Greenport driver was leaving the parking lot in a 2025 Toyota SUV, Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan told The Suffolk Times on Monday.

The unidentified driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash and was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment, Chief Grattan said.

His condition was not available. His 80-year-old wife was a passenger in the vehicle. She was not injured.

Greenport IGA manager Mike Scott said the vehicle jumped the curb, went through an exterior wall and missed the front door by a few inches.

No shoppers were hurt. The supermarket remained open following the incident, which occurred as hundreds of protesters were heading to nearby Mitchell Park for a No Kings rally.

“It was just some excitement, same time the parade was going through,” Mr. Scott said. “Police were on site immediately.”

The scene was cleared around 1:20 p.m., Chief Grattan said.

Photos from the scene on Monday show damage to the outer section of the storefront where the SUV made impact. Workers were making repairs, with part of the entrance area blocked off.