Two school employees to retire: Nurse Mary, Greg Sulahian get Board thanks

Last year, Shelter Island School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel was been honored by the New York State Nurses Association as School Nurse of the Year. (Credit: Peter Waldner)

It was a simple resolution on the agenda at a special meeting of the Board of Education on March 18, but it stood out as though it was the most significant matter on which the Board has ever acted.

Nurse Mary Kanarvogel has tendered her resignation effective June 30.

Affectionately known throughout the Island as Nurse Mary, Ms. Kanarvogel is known by many as the heart and soul of the school. But if her main responsibility was within the school, she has been a bright presence in the wider community for dedicated service to Shelter Island.

Ms. Kanarvogel has long been a member of the Shelter Island Lions Club and the person to whom so many turn when there is a need in the community. It may be as a volunteer for the Town’s Emergency Medical Services, or her leadership in ensuring no child on the Island goes without Christmas gifts because a family may be down on their luck and without the money to buy the gifts their children want. People throughout the Island show up and hand her cash to ensure the gifts the children will covet are at their homes on Christmas morning.

Ms. Kanarvogel is known for distributing IGA food cards to families in need, money to pay heating bills and warm coats so they can weather harsh winters. All of those activities means she will remain at the center of Island activities and needs.

Greg Sulahian. (Credit Julie Lane)

Also retiring this spring is maintenance worker Greg Sulahian. Islanders may know him best as a former chief of the Shelter Island Fire Department and as a fire commissioner. Board members spoke about his excellent service to the school. His retirement will be effective May 15.

Another resolution on the agenda authorizes Board President Kathleen Lynch to sign an agreement with the East Hampton School District for field maintenance services that involves turf maintenance of school grounds. Its one of several agreements between the two districts negotiated to pay East Hampton for services aimed for reducing costs for services once provided through Eastern Suffolk BOCES or for the Shelter Island to negotiate directly with various providers at what would have been a higher cost.