Shelter Island athletes bring home honors

(Courtesy photo)

From left, above, Shelter Island varsity basketball Assistant Coach Matt Dunning, Evan Weslek, Jackson Rohrer and Head Coach Michael “Zach” Mundy at the Suffolk County Basketball Coaches Association awards dinner March 29 at East Wind in Wading River.

Rohrer took honors in Academic All-County in League 7.

Weslek, who scored his 1,000th point earlier this year, took home honors for All-League, All-Conference, and the prestigious All-County award — one of just six players from the class to obtain the honor.