Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 5, 2023

Police conducted 12 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on Nov. 28 and 30 and Dec. 2 and 3 in the Center and the Heights, resulting in 10 warnings.

ACCIDENTS

A minor accident was reported on Nov. 28. James M. Laspia, Shelter Island, said he was traveling west on Manwaring Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit the left front side of his vehicle, causing under $1,000 in estimated damage to the driver’s-side mirror. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened a confidential investigation into an internet crime on Nov. 27. On the same day, a case of harassment was investigated.

A complaint was received about a disabled vehicle on a West Neck roadway on the 28th. While an officer was in the process of responding, the person called back to say the driver was able to get the vehicle started and did not require assistance.

A Shorewood resident reported finding an arrow shot in front of his home. The person responsible was located; police said the incident was accidental, and the caller declined taking further action.

A Ram Island caller requested an affidavit of trespass on Nov. 29. She was advised to call police if she thinks the person is on her property.

On the 30th, a caller reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

On that day, police were told by a Menantic caller that he found the side window of his shed on the ground; he believed someone may have removed it. An officer discovered that the wood the window was fastened to showed signs of rot and that the window may have blown off the shed due to earlier high winds. The shed door was unlocked and no items appeared to be missing. The caller wanted the matter documented due to prior incidents at his residence.

A floating dock that broke free in Silver Beach was retrieved by police and secured.

A case of petit larceny was reported on Dec. 1 — five fish pots were missing in the South Channel.

On the 2nd, police assisted a caller with a disabled vehicle in the Center.

In other incidents: officers attended court duty; responded to three lost and found reports; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside and opened a residence with the keys also locked inside; attended on-site training; performed a license search; and conducted a well-being check in response to a pendant activation.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Leon 1909 Restaurant on Nov. 27. The alarm was activated by smoke from cooking. The SIFD also checked on a carbon monoxide alarm in Menantic on Dec.1; it was caused by the owner changing batteries.

Also on the 27th, a motion detector at a home on Ram Island was set off by deflating birthday balloons. On the 28th, house cleaners in the Center accidentally set off a residential alarm. Police checked another residential alarm in Silver Beach on Dec. 2. The residence was secured and there were no signs of any criminal activity.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) was unable to locate a sick raccoon reported on Ram Island. A turtle upside down in a Center backyard was taken by the ACO to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons. The ACO responded to a call about a turkey hit by a vehicle in the Center; it was dead on arrival.

AIDES CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 27, 28, 29 and Dec. 01.