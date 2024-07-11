Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 11, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

Candidates pledge

To the Editor:

As we draw nearer to election time we are excited that the public wants to begin showing support for their respective candidates.

In the spirit of keeping it neighborly and our mutual love of the beauty of this island, all the campaigns/parties have agreed to these parameters about yard signs for the November election:

• We all commit to distributing no yard signs until Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

• We will communicate to our supporters to wait to put up any political signs until Labor Day.

• We will commit to only posting signs in easements directly in front of private property and only with the owner’s permission.

• We are all sick of signs in roundabouts and on public land (understood here as easements not directly in front of privately owned property). As committees/candidates, we commit to removing any of our signs placed in these areas.

• We will commit to removing political signs within 48 hours after Election Day.

CAT BRIGHAM- SIDC, GARY BLADOS-SIGOP, LISA SHAW-Independent

Thank you

To the Editor

The Shelter Island Bucks management would like to thank the Shelter Island Police Department and the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services for their rapid response to Fiske Field on July 5.

Out of precaution, they transported a Bucks player to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Thank you, Police Officer Rando, and all of the EMTs who responded.

BRIAN CASS, Shelter Island Bucks General Manager

Funeral procession

To the Editor:

It was like one of those nightmares … the ones where you are fighting with something or someone and your punches have no power, your arms have no strength. You flail uselessly …

That was how it felt in front the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session, as I tried to convey to them that which I eventually came to realize they could not possibly understand.

The subject was the closure of the construction debris and metals piles to salvage and scavenging, something I fought off successfully 15 years ago, but which returned in my absence.

The Recycling Center, which includes the ‘Goody Pile’ as well as the construction debris, is not just a resource but a meeting place for some of us — the makers, fixers, doers, dreamers.

Years ago, I would not have had to explain the value of a resource that enabled self-sufficiency and creative re-purposing because a couple of those at the table would have understood.

I came on short notice, with no prepared statement, but honestly, I do not think it mattered. I might as well have been talking to people from another planet, judging from the response.

Is this a function of the money which has inundated my little town? Indirectly, I think. The demographic has shifted, as is evidenced by the representation found there at the table.

How do I convey the sense of loss to people who know little or nothing about the joy of finding just the right thing for a project or a problem back at the house? Turns out, I can’t.

Yet another sweet little element of Island life goes by in the funeral procession we call progress. There is said to be no point in beating a dead horse. What about the people that killed it?

PAUL SHEPHERD, former Shelter Island Town Councilman

A delightful event

Letter to the Editor:

Thank you to Sylvester Manor, for sponsoring, to Tom Cugliani for curating, and to all the artists who participated in creating the sculpture garden throughout the grounds. It is well worth seeing.

The opening was a delightful event.

SUSAN WILLIAMS, Shelter Island