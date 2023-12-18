On the Town — Shelter Island students tour Manhattan
The entire high school enjoyed touring the city this year thanks to the Island’s Educational Foundation, Fire Department and individual donors.
The freshmen, see above, visited the Museum of Natural History.
Sophomores went to the Top of the Rock and the Metropolitan Museum.
Juniors toured Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.
Seniors visited the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum.
This is the first time in 10 years all the classes had the opportunity to tour the city, a tradition the school hopes to continue each year.