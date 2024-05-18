Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 18, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

Congrats

To the Editor:

Congratulations on all the New York Press Association awards.

The Reporter and its staff are the best, year in and year out. I’m proud to be a part of it.

ROBERT HARRIS, Shelter Island

Editor’s Note: Robert Harris writes the Menantic Yacht Club column for the Reporter.

A new era

To the Editor:

Organizations that do not change cannot grow.

The Shelter Island Democratic Committee has had the same members, the same leader, the same protocols and practices for a very long time. A group of Shelter Island Democrats would like to change that and bring the party into a new era.

We envision more direct community participation, better financial stewardship, less secrecy, and more proactive searches for capable Democrats to run for town government.

Please seek out any of us so we can continue this discussion and listen first-hand to your questions and concerns.

BARRIE SILVER, CAT BRIGHAM, ELIZABETH HANLEY, GREG TONER, BILL MASTRO, MARK MOBIUS, KATHY GOODING, Shelter Island