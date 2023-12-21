Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 21, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Mashomack Fall Seedlings, 3 – 4:30, ages 4-8. Crafts, snacks, exploring trails at the preserve. Ages 4-8. Advance registration at [email protected] is required.

Gingerbread House Decorating (Ages 6+) 3 p.m. Library. Decorate your very own gingerbread house, a great way to celebrate the winter season. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Finger Painting (Ages 2-5), 11:15 a.m. Library. Messy fun for everyone. Uses washable finger paint but play clothes advised. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Sparkly Icicle Craft (Ages 2-5), 11:15 a.m. Library. Make awesome sparkly icicles out of tin foil, glitter, and glue. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Intro To Quickbooks, 6 – 8 p.m. (Zoom – register at silibrary.org) An overview of QuickBooks Online, a popular accounting software you can use to manage your small business. No need to have the software for this class, which will be using a free sample file called Testdrive.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Free Movie Screening, Greenport Theatre, 7 p.m. “Elf,” presented by the North Fork Arts Center.

A Walk Through the Woods on a Winter Evening, 5-7 p.m. Mashomack’s trails will be lit for you and your family to take an evening stroll through the woods. Enjoy a half-mile walk and read Walking in a Winter Wonderland. Hot chocolate provided. Bring your flashlight and enter any time between 5 and 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Oyster Reefs, Elgrass Meadows, and Living Shorelines: Restoring Habitats and Hope, Library, 7 p.m. For over 20 years, Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program has worked with Shelter Island to enhance the harvestable stocks of oysters, hard clams, and scallops. Meet Islander Kate Rossi-Snook of CCE Marine and learn about shellfish aquaculture for restoration, the importance of oyster reefs and eelgrass meadows, and the broader ecological and cultural value of living shorelines. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Shakespeare in Community Online – Taming of the Shrew, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom; register at silibrary.org)

Tea and Tree reception, Sylvester Manor House, 2- 5 p.m. All invited for a holiday celebration. Free, RSVP to [email protected]

Free Movie Screening, Greenport Theatre, 7 p.m. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” presented by the North Fork Arts Center.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

TOWN BOARD SPECIAL MEETING

Thursday, December 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED