Shelter Island Police arrest man on burglary and grand larceny charges

(Credit: Reporter file))

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested a Greenport man on Wednesday morning for burglary and grand larceny.

Police said that after an 11-month investigation, Oscar Sanchez Mendoza, 48, was arrested in Greenport at 9:04 a.m. on Dec. 20, and charged with the crimes.

Mr. Sanchez Mendoza had entered an occupied residence on Shelter Island sometime in January 2023 “where the proceeds taken exceeded $20,000,” according to the police.

The Shelter Island Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department, the office of the Suffolk County District Attorney, and the U.S. Secret Service. The investigation included several search warrants and Grand Jury subpoenas.

Mr. Sanchez Mendoza was held overnight at Police Department headquarters and appeared in Justice Court where he was “released on supervised release,” according to police, and directed to return at a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.