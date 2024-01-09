Andy Reeve leads Shelter Island Fire Commissioners

Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve. (Reporter file)

Andy Reeve has been tapped to be the chairman of the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners for 2024.

He accepted the position at the Board’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 2.

In line with the Board’s tradition, the chairman’s position has been rotated among members each year.

Mr. Reeve was first appointed as a commissioner in 2012 to complete the term of Ron Jernick. He ran for his own five-year term in 2015, winning handily, and became chairman in 2015. He sought a second five-year term, with a unanimous win, and now repeats as chairman.

Mr. Reeve is in his 24th year as a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department.

Fire Commissioners approved the meeting schedule, generally set for the fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Center Firehouse. But the June, August, October and November meetings are set for the Tuesday after the fourth Monday.

In December, a commissioner’s election will be held Dec. 10, followed by a meeting on Dec. 17.