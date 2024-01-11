Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Jan. 11, 2024

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749 1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Slime Time, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) It’s time for slime — with all kinds of things to add in; foam beads, glitter, shaving cream and more. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

Paper Art: Desert Scene Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Create a unique desert scene complete with a howling coyote and cacti. Request a kit at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Teen Advisory Board, 5 p.m. (Ages 10+) The Library is starting a Teen Advisory Group, which will meet once a month to share ideas for the library, plan programs, be the guinea pigs for craft ideas, spend time with old and new friends, and earn community service hours. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Repair Cafe: Toss It Away? No Way!, 7 p.m. Library. The library is working with Kyle Karen, graduate students from Stony Brook University and community members on this free, community event where you can bring your beloved but broken items and learn how to repair them. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Senior Scams, 1 p.m. (Zoom) This Senior Services of North America seminar, presented by the Library, will help you understand what safeguards you should put in place to reduce your chance of becoming the next victim of a scam. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Handel’s Messiah Sing, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Community Singers invite all to join. Free, donations welcome. Reception follows.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, January 11, 7-8 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, January 12, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, January 16, 7 – 8 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, January 17, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.