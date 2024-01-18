Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

Here are the headlines for January 18, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Jan. 18, 2024

Shelter Island School athletic program receives prestigious award

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton teen charged with terrorist threat against Riverhead Charter School

Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024

Blue Waves fall short in second half, squad improving

Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board urges IDA to deny tax breaks for The Enclaves

North Fork Polar Bears ‘Splash for CAST’ plunge returns Jan. 28

Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024

Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update Jan. 19: Trivia, comedy and wintery fun

SOUTHFORKER

Art for all ages, plus music, comedy and herbal medicine are on the docket for this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

