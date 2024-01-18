Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Jan. 18, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

Tween Movie Day, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) Come munch on popcorn and enjoy this movie — rated PG13 for frightening scenes and some dinosaur-related violence. Please see Sara for more information. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Matcha Snowball Cookies Take-and-Make (Ages 10+) These cookies require unsalted butter and the use of an oven; the rest of the ingredients will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

Junior Graphic Novel Book Club, 3 p.m. (Ages 8-10) The library is starting a new graphic novel book club. Come discuss potential books for March and April and discuss the books read during December. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, 5 p.m. (Ages 10+) The club will choose books for February and March and talking about December’s read which was Salt Magic by Hope Larson. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

Candle Making (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Create candles with the perfect decorations and scents —yours to keep. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Handel’s Messiah Sing, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Community Singers invite all to join. Free, donations welcome. Reception follows.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

CAST food van, 61 Cobbetts Lane, 3-6pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

DIY Beeswax Candle, 1 p.m. Use beeswax sheets to hand-roll your own candles. Space is limited. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Cookbook Club – Set It & Forget It!, 5 p.m. Come share some of your favorite one pot dishes — mains, sides and desserts. Bring a copy of your recipe for this Crock-Pot Fest. Visit the Circulation Desk to register.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

Friday Night Dialogue: A Bronx Shabbas by Leah Friedman, 7 p.m. Leah Friedman will read her new theatre piece about the relationship between American-born Rachel (age 92) and her Polish-born cousin Ruchel (age 12). Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Shakespeare in Community – Antony and Cleopatra, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) At the height of power, Mark Antony neglects his empire for his mistress, Cleopatra. Torn between love and duty, his passion leads them to tragedy. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

Using Your Home to Age in Place, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Join Britt Burner, Esq. , Partner at Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., and Frank Melia, Division Manager of Contour Mortgage, as they discuss trust planning, borrowing options and funding long term care needs. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, January 22, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Monday, January 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, January 22, 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, January 22, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 23, 1 – 3 p.m

ZBA HEARING Wednesday, January 24, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.