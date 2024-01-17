Shelter Island School athletic program receives prestigious award

Shelter Island athletes and coaches became a two-time winner of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Award Tuesday night. Holding the banner to be displayed in the gymnasium is Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio (left) and at right Association Assistant Director Todd Nelson. (Credit: Julie Lane)

For the second time, Island athletes and coaches received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Banner Tuesday night.

Association Assistant Director Todd Nelson presented the banner to Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio and athletes and coaches.

“Great kudos to our kids and coaches,” Mr. Gulluscio said.

Sportsmanship is not something you just talk about, Mr. Nelson said. It’s an integral part of the Island’s approach and is demonstrated on the fields and courts and pervades the school philosophy, he said.

He credited Mr. Gulluscio’s leadership with driving home the message of the importance of demonstrating sportsmanship in every encounter they have with other teams.

Prohibiting sexual harassment

The Shelter Island Board of Education Tuesday night adopted an updated policy dealing with the prohibition of sexual harassment.

Prior to the unanimous vote, Board President Kathleen Lynch shared information about the policy she had gathered. The policy is administered by Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott and Todd Gulluscio in his role as Personnel Director.

When a situation arises that needs investigation, it is Mr. Doelger who leads it. Due to the sensitivity of the situation, he may call in legal assistance, he said.

The entire staff is required to take annual training to understand what can be considered sexual harassment and how they are intended to behave, as well as how to handle accusations that come to their attention.

The course was offered in the 2023-24 school year by Mr. Doelger, who employed a film that staff members watched before signing off that they had completed the training.

Contributions

The district received a $2,000 contribution from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation and $2,000 from the Shelter Island Lions Club to fund a trip to New York City to see the Broadway production of “Hamilton.”

The district also received $1,488 from the Educational Foundation for the “New York City Experiential at the Museum” program that provides students the opportunity to learn about fine arts through New York City museum visits.