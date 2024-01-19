Call for local sculptor submissions: Sylvester Manor plans outdoor exhibit

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

Local artists are invited to submit proposals for a new outdoor exhibition, Sculpture@Sylvester Manor, planned for this summer.

Curated by art dealer and adviser Tom Cugliani, the exhibition will take place on the historic landscape of Sylvester Manor from June 21 until Sep. 7, 2024.

Visual and/or written documentation proposals should be submitted by March 1, 2024 to [email protected]. Submission guidelines are available at sylvestermanor.org/sculpture.

Stephen Searl, Executive Director of Sylvester Manor, said, “Sculpture@Sylvester Manor will add yet another creative dimension to our array of historical, educational and agricultural initiatives through cultural engagement with local artists and the community.”

Sylvester Manor’s varied landscape features woodlands, parklands, coastal shorelines, meadows, and formal gardens, representing an early confluence of three distinct cultures — the Indigenous, the European and the Enslaved Africans who lived, worked and died on the land.

Artists are invited to interpret and reflect on Sylvester Manor’s history in their proposals.

Selected artists can install an existing piece, create an on-site work from imported materials, or create an artwork realized from organic material gathered at Sylvester Manor, which will biodegrade back into the landscape.

All artist submissions will be respectfully considered and a final selection will be announced by April, 2024.

Exhibition curator and organizer Tom Cugliani brings extensive expertise in the contemporary art world to the project, as well as a lifelong history with Shelter Island and Sylvester Manor.

“The aim of this exhibition is to show how this unique locality inspires the creative imagination and bring deeper understanding of connectivity to the visual artists working here on the East End of Long Island,” Mr. Cugliani said.