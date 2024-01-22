ARTSI show to open at the Shelter Island Library: Winter exhibit welcomes visitors

‘Foxgloves in My Garden,’ by Diana Malcolmson, is one of the works to be displayed in the ARTSI show at the Library. (Courtesy photo)

ARTSI, the community of artists on the Island who support each other’s efforts while pursuing their individual creative goals, will kick off an exhibit of works at the Shelter Island Public Library this weekend.

The show will open with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. It will offer an opportunity to meet some of the artists among us and appreciate their works on display in an inviting space.

Members of ARTSI work in a variety of media, from paint to watercolor, ceramics and sculpture. Some specialize in abstracts, while others take inspiration from the Island’s beautiful beaches, vistas and landscapes.



The group also offers a tour of participating artists’ studios in the summer, where the artists are available to meet and discuss their works, as well as taking commissions.

The show will hang in the Library’s Community Room until March 2.