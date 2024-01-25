Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Matcha Snowball Cookies Take-and-Make (Ages 10+) These cookies require unsalted butter and the use of an oven; the rest of the ingredients will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

Candle Making (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Create candles with perfect decorations and scents — yours to keep. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Magic Wand Making (Ages 5+), 11:15 a.m. Come make a magic wand for play, wishmaking and fun. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Perler Beads, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Make designs with Perler Beads, then use and iron to fuse them together. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Shakespeare in Community – Antony and Cleopatra, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) At the height of power, Mark Antony neglects his empire for his mistress, Cleopatra. Torn between love and duty, his passion leads them to tragedy. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

ARTSI Exhibit Opening Reception, 2 – 4 p.m. Library Community Room. Opening a show by local artists that will run until March 2. All welcome.

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

Using Your Home to Age in Place, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Join Britt Burner, Esq. , Partner at Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., and Frank Melia, Division Manager of Contour Mortgage, as they discuss trust planning, borrowing options and funding long term care needs. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Mystery Book Club: Snow Falling on Cedars, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Local fisherman, Kabuo Miyamoto, is on trial for murdering another fisherman. In the course of the ensuing trial, it becomes clear that what is at stake is more than a man’s guilt. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Winter Bingo Night, 5 p.m. Looking for something to do on a winter weeknight? Come down to the library for a fun and relaxing evening of BINGO, snacks and prizes! Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, January 25, 9-10 a.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Monday, January 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 30, 1- 3 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, February 1, 6-7 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees Meeting

Saturday, January 27, 9 a.m. Village Hall