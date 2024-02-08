Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 8 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Oil Paint for Beginners, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program. 4:00 pm (Ages 10+)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Early Childhood Movie Day, 1 p.m. (Ages 5+) Come munch on popcorn and enjoy a PG flick at the library with friends. Please see Sara for more information.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Junior Graphic Novel Book Club, 3 p.m. (Ages 8-10) Discuss potential new books and the books we read during January. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Tween Movie Day (10+), 4 p.m. Come munch on popcorn and enjoy a PG13 flick with friends at the library. Please see Sara for more information.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Valentine’s Day Lunch for Seniors, 12 – 2 p.m. (60+) at the Community Center (Legion Hall). Register beforehand by contacting Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978, or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

“True Stories” Non-Fiction Book Club, 11 a.m. Bestselling author R. Eric Thomas returns to his hometown Baltimore – chaos ensues.Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30, at the Shelter Island Historical Society. “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.” Set against the turbulent backdrop of a segregated United States, the book tells the stories of the sixteen black men and two black women who were torn between boycotting the Olympic Games in Nazi Germany or participating. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, February 8, 7 – 8 p.m.

COMP PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, February 9, 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

WMAC – CANCELED

Monday, February 12, 5 – 7 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, February 13, 7 – 8 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, February 15, 9 -10 a.m.