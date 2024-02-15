Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 15, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Button Making, 2 p.m. (Ages 6+) Draw your own design and the button machine will make it. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Slime Time (6+), 2 p.m. Add foam beads, glitter, shaving cream to make the perfect slime. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Faux Neon Signs, 2 p.m. (Ages 10+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Women’s Heart Health, 12 p.m. (Zoom) Heart specialist Dr. Edlira Tam will discuss women’s risk factors, treatments and healthy lifestyle suggestions. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Friday Night Dialogue: The World of “Eccentric Bagels,” 7 p.m. Darryn Weinstein will speak at the library about everything bagel. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Journal Making, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Creating and decorating your personal journal. Space is limited at the library and registration is required at silibrary.org.

Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom) The Pickwick Papers. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Shelter Island Friends of Music concert, 3 p.m., Horszowski Trio, Presbyterian Church. Free; reception with the artists follows. Donations appreciated.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

LIBRARY CLOSED – Presidents Day

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Favorite foods of American presidents. Visit the Circulation Desk to register and pick up printouts.

Billy Joel’s New York, 7 p.m. (Zoom) From the Parkway Diner to the Italian Restaurant, visit the locations that inspired his famous works. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, February 15, 9 -10 a.m.

TOWN OFFICES CLOSED — PRESIDENT’S DAY

Monday, February 19, 2024

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Tuesday, February 20, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, February 21, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.