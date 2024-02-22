Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 22, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Faux Neon Signs, 2 p.m. (Ages 10+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Mug Making, 2 p.m. (All Ages) Make a mug with your own design or photo. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Teen Trivia, 2 p.m. (Ages 10+) Come for a pop trivia quiz and snacks. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Friday Night Dialogue: Dawn Fotopoulos, 7 p.m. “I hate numbers!” Accountant helps you overcome your fear of numbers and the process. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Hamlet, (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Agents, Trustees, Executors, 1-2 p.m. (Zoom) Attorney Britt Burner discusses estate planning. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) A murder investigation leads to discovery of another tragedy and keys to the Valentine’s Day massacre.Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Shelter Island Friends of Music free concert, 3 p.m.Tim Kliphuis and Jimmy Grant, a gypsy jazz duet celebrating the music of famed musical duo, Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt. Presbyterian Church.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

Water Advisory Committee

February 26, 2- 3 p.m.

Town Board Meeting

February 26, 6 - 7 p.m.

Fire District Meeting

February 26, 7:30 p.m.

Center Fire House

Town Board Work Session

February 27, 1- 3 p.m.