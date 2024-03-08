Shelter Island Reporter partial obituary: Kathy A. O’Malley
Kathy A. O’Malley of Shelter Island passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. She was 70 years old.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m., at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.
A Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.
A full obituary will be posted on this site at a later date, and will be in the Reporter’s print edition on March 14.