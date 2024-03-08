Soloviev Group to retain properties: Plans are to upgrade, not sell

The Chequit Inn, along with other properties, are not for sale, according to the current owner. (Credit Julie Lane)

The Soloviev Group is not selling any of its three businesses on Shelter Island.

That’s the word from Hayden Soloviev, who has taken over the management of that part of the portfolio from his mother, Stacey Soloviev, who oversaw the acquisitions of the Chequit, Jack’s Marine and the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy.

Rumors began circulating on the Island, initially with word that Jack’s Marine was for sale and then that all of the properties were on the block. “Those rumors are unequivocally false,” Mr. Soloviev said in response to an emailed inquiry. “I was surprised to hear this rumor a few weeks ago.”

The Soloviev Group has put “much effort into improving the conditions” of the properties, he said. “The fact is that we plan, just like we always have, on restoring these properties and to continue operating them as part of the Soloviev Group.”

Despite outreach by the Reporter to the former owners of the businesses, there has been no response.