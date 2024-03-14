Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 14, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Bad Art Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Create the worst art you can possibly think of. The prize? The ultimate bad art trophy (and snacks). Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Sheep Craft, 2 p.m. (Ages 6+) Come make fun and fuzzy sheep. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Dungeons & Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Come learn and join in creating characters and jump into a world of adventure. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Teen Movie Night, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) A certain Game involving a cornucopia (PG13). Visit silibrary.org to register.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
MONDAY, MARCH 18
CAST food van 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Broadway on a Budget, 7 p.m., Zoom, Theater enthusiast Brian Stoll will discuss all things Broadway, including the Playbill – and how to see shows for under $60 a ticket. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
The Roosevelt Women: Exceptional Ladies of New York State, 7 p.m., Zoom, Author JoAnn Tufo discusses these remarkable Americans. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Weight Loss: Are Medications the Solution? 12 p.m., Dr. Amy Rosenbluth discusses medications and other options for weight loss. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN MEETINGS
Recreation Commission
March 18, 12:30 - 1:30 PM
@ Community Center
Water Advisory Committee
March 18, 2 - 3 PM
Town Board Meeting
March 18, 6- 7 PM
Town Board Work Session
March 19, 1 - 3 PM
Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board
March 20, 4:30 - 5:30 PM
ZBA Work Session – CANCELED
March 20, 7:30 - 8:30 PM
Green Options Committee
March 21, 9 - 10 AM
Community Housing Board
March 21, 7 - 8:30 PM