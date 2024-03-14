Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 14, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Bad Art Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Create the worst art you can possibly think of. The prize? The ultimate bad art trophy (and snacks). Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Sheep Craft, 2 p.m. (Ages 6+) Come make fun and fuzzy sheep. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Dungeons & Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Come learn and join in creating characters and jump into a world of adventure. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Teen Movie Night, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) A certain Game involving a cornucopia (PG13). Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

MONDAY, MARCH 18

CAST food van 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Broadway on a Budget, 7 p.m., Zoom, Theater enthusiast Brian Stoll will discuss all things Broadway, including the Playbill – and how to see shows for under $60 a ticket. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

The Roosevelt Women: Exceptional Ladies of New York State, 7 p.m., Zoom, Author JoAnn Tufo discusses these remarkable Americans. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Weight Loss: Are Medications the Solution? 12 p.m., Dr. Amy Rosenbluth discusses medications and other options for weight loss. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Recreation Commission

March 18, 12:30 - 1:30 PM

@ Community Center

Water Advisory Committee

March 18, 2 - 3 PM

Town Board Meeting

March 18, 6- 7 PM

Town Board Work Session

March 19, 1 - 3 PM

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

March 20, 4:30 - 5:30 PM

ZBA Work Session – CANCELED

March 20, 7:30 - 8:30 PM

Green Options Committee

March 21, 9 - 10 AM

Community Housing Board

March 21, 7 - 8:30 PM