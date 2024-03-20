Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue with author Jeffrey Sussman

Jeffrey Sussman’s book will be discussed at the Friday Night Dialogue at the library on March 22. (Courtesy image)

This week’s Friday Night Dialogues presents author Jeffrey Sussman, who will introduce his newest book “Tinseltown Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Hollywood.”

In it he vividly describes many of the players who built the movie industry, starting with Joseph Kennedy and through the interactions of gangsters, actors, producers and directors.

Mr. Sussman has dug deep into the history of the movie business and will surprise you with fascinating stories of many people whose names you will recognize.

The mob gained their control of the industry through the unions and made great fortunes for themselves and for those they promoted. Mr. Sussman gives his readers an inside look at scandals, shady deals and even an occasional assassination.

A prolific writer, Mr. Sussman has authored 17 nonfiction books, including three others about the mob: “Sin City Gangsters (Las Vegas),” “Big Apple Gangsters (NYC),” and “Boxing and the Mob.” Four of his books have featured boxing, perhaps influenced by his father, who was an amateur boxer.

Join Jeffrey Sussman in the Shelter Island Library’s common room on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.