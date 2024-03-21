Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 21, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Teen Movie Night, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) A certain Game involving a cornucopia (PG13). Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Library Lock-In, 5-10 p.m. (Ages 10+) Ever wanted to hang out at the library after hours? Come enjoy pizza, ice cream, video games, and other fun activities.Permission slips required. Please see Sara for more information.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Escape Room, 2:30 pm (Ages 8+) Join the next escape room in the Book Sale Room. See if you can complete the challenges and win the prize. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Weight Loss: Are Medications the Solution? 12 p.m., Zoom. Dr. Amy Rosenbluth discusses options for weight loss offered at the Stony Brook Weight Loss Center, including nutritional counseling, pharmacotherapy, and surgery. Visit silibrary.org to register.

The Sun Will Darken: 7 p.m., Zoom. Emmy-nominated meteorologist Joe Rao will shine a light on the solar eclipse to take place Monday, April 8. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Tinseltown Gangsters: 7 p.m., Library, Jeffrey Sussman will discuss his latest book, a fast-paced, gripping story about how the mob controlled movie studios, stars, directors, and producers. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Ram’s Head Inn: 5-8 p.m., Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow will be performing.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Mystery Book Club: 5:30 p.m., Zoom, A teenager, Jace, witnesses a brutal murder and is plunged into a series of troubling events. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Chat with a Ranger: 7 p.m., Zoom, an introduction to Zion National Park, with massive pink and orange sandstone cliffs sculpted by ancient oceans, rivers and weather, narrow slot canyons, and a unique array of plants, birds, reptiles and animals. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

March 21, 9 - 10 a.m.

Community Housing Board

March 21, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Fire District Meeting, Firehouse

March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

March 26, 1 - 3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing

March 27, 7:30 – 9 p.m.