What is that? March 23, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week Roger McKeon, via email, and Tracy Miller, on our Facebook page, identified the welcoming patio at the lower level entrance of the library (see right).

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Director Terry Lucas said, “The back patio is where you will enjoy reading all the bricks in honor of and in memory of Shelter Islanders. In the summer, people use the WiFi to set up a place to work under the awning on a sunny day. Please check our website — shelterislandpubliclibrary.org — for all the upcoming programs, and keep an eye out for big changes as construction starts this summer.”