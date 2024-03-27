Shelter Island Lions Club cleanup day planned: Link to register

All smiles at last year’s Shelter Island Cleanup Day. (Courtesy photo)

The website for sign-ups for the 7th Annual Shelter Island Lions Roadside and Beach Cleanup on Saturday, April 13, is now live and accepting volunteers.

Go to Cleanup.ShelterIslandLions.org to register and provide contact information in case inclement weather requires a change.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Center Firehouse for the cleanup, which will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Organizers will provide maps, refreshments and equipment for the cleanup, which clears roadsides of winter debris and refreshes Island beaches each spring.