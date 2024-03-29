Daily Update: Shelter Island School baseball team wins first two games of the season

Swing and a miss!Shelter Island catcher Jackson Rohrer, snagging a high strike from pitcher Harrison Weslek. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

Here are the headlines for March 29, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School baseball team wins first two games of the season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead gets $1.5M water grant

Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold extends BESS moratorium

Car crashes into Greenport Drugs

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Jayne Nicoletti, Nicolette’s for the Home

SOUTHFORKER

This weekend: fun for the kids, plus free music, an interactive artist exhibition and a salute to Capt. Kirk

