Daily Update: Fashion and fun to benefit Shelter Island Senior Center
Here are the headlines for April 10, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Fashion and fun to benefit Shelter Island Senior Center
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead High School seniors swing scholarships for golf caddies
Softball: Wildcats optimistic despite up and down early season
SUFFOLK TIMES
New Views for Old Pews to have live auction on April 13
Paging Doctor Rock! Stony Brook ELIH docs will rock socks at Greenport Harbor next Saturday
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate spring at 6 unique North Fork farms
SOUTHFORKER
April showers bring 19 eateries to the next Long Island Restaurant Week
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.