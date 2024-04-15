Daily Update: Spring cleaning — Shelter Island style
Here are the headlines for April 15, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Spring cleaning — Shelter Island style
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold nixes plan to purchase Fishers Island Coast Guard station
Boys lacrosse: Tuckers play hard in tough early season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SCWA’s 2023 water main groundbreaking was just ‘ceremonial’
Chick-fil-A development plan gets extension
NORTHFORKER
More than Merlot: Lesser-known grapes that may shape the future of Long Island wine
SOUTHFORKER
Benchmarking: Sag Harbor furniture designer Nico Yektai invites you to take a seat
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
