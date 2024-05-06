Save the Date: Shelter Island Gift of Life Celebration

(Courtesy illustration)

A Celebration of Life Community Cocktail Party will be hosted by the Island Gift of Life Foundation, Inc. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 18 at Shelter Island History Center.

As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 2001, the Foundation has helped hundreds of residents on the Island and in the five East End towns cope with the overwhelming stress and financial burdens associated with life-threatening illnesses.

Gift of Life’s services include providing direct monetary grants, assistance with the insurance process, negotiating medical bills or payment terms, covering travel expenses, and providing other related services.

Registration and tickets for the cocktail party are available at islandgiftoflife.org/

The foundation’s grant application may be found at islandgiftoflife.org/application-forms.