Shelter Island Board of Education candidates seek re-election: Margaret Colligan, Karina Montalvo running unopposed

Margaret Colligan is seeking a third three-year term on the Board of Education. (Courtesy photo)

Margaret Colligan in her own words:

I have been a teacher all my life. My experiences as a high school English teacher have been a blessing and have enriched me in innumerable ways; I wouldn’t have traded any of it — the good, the bad or the ugly! In 1999, I became the Director of the Huntington Teacher Center, which administered professional development for the district as well as mentoring for the new hires.

It, too, was a learning and beneficial experience that I enjoyed immensely. Finally, I served as vice president of the teachers’ union at the high school for about 12 years.

When we moved here in 2007, I felt a void. To fill it, I volunteered in the 2Rs4Fun program which was enjoyable and gratifying, but something was still missing.

I missed the educational environment: the teachers, the school itself and the educational discourse that had filled my years prior to retirement. In 2017, I found my answer: The Board of Education.

This wonderful group of people has the interests of the school and the community at heart and are tireless workers to support the needs of the district as expressed by an exceptional administrative team. There have been so many accolades bestowed on the district; so much achievement on the part of the students both academically and athletically. I am so very happy to be a minuscule part of the Shelter Island School District.

I can truly say that I love this “job” and I answer that way every time I am asked. I am enthusiastically looking forward to my third term to continue to assist and support this district in everything that it undertakes for the success of our students.

Karina Montalvo initially joined the Board of Education in 2020, replacing Jason Lones who had resigned. She won her own three-year term in 2021 and now seeks another three-year term.

Karina Montalvo in her own words:

Karina Montalvo has served on the Board of Education since 2020. (Courtesy photo)

I am originally from the Dominican Republic, but have been living on Shelter Island half of my life. I am married to a wonderful man and we’re raising two children together, Liam, 10 and Max, 9.

My husband and I own a cleaning/painting company based on Shelter Island.

The very first reason why I chose to run for school board was to find ways to give back to the community, and to show Islanders how committed I am to the well being and development of our children. I also wanted to become a Board member to advocate and represent the Latino community, as well as any family with a child with a disability, since one of my own has Down’s syndrome.

I would love to continue to build positive relationships throughout the district, focusing on student achievement and strategically using our resources to effectively create the best environment for the success of our students and staff.