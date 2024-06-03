Launching ‘A Deck of Ferry Tales’: Event to support Shelter Island Historical Society’s summer musical

Chris Carey, left, and Jim Gereghty, in character as Wheezy and Red, a pair of ferry deckhands, gave guests a teaser as to what the summer musical will entail. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Bringing a community musical to life requires the support of the community, and Islanders turned out on Sunday, June 2 to boost the summer musical that will be staged July 18 to 21 to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society.

Gathered at Ellen Siegel’s house on Divinity Hill overlooking the stunning view of Shelter Island Sound, guests heard a preview of the show’s theme, “A Deck of Ferry Tales,” while enjoying refreshments.

Host Ellen Siegel welcomed guests to her home on a perfect June afternoon. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Lisa Shaw, co-author of the play with Joanne Sherman as well as its director, joined with other musicians to provide entertainment for the crowd.

Nanette Lawrenson, Executive Director of the Shelter Island Historical Society, left, CC Hanypsiak and Kathleen Carey accepted donations and sponsorship contributions from guests. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The gathering was intended to raise awareness and funds, since there is considerable cost involved in staging a musical. Contributions as well as sponsorships to underwrite the production were accepted at the event and are still welcome.

Contact [email protected] or 631-749-0025 for more information.