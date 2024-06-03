Shelter Island 10K dedicated to Christian Napolitano, an Islander tragically lost to fatal injuries

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

This 45th annual Shelter Island 10K Run 5K Run/Walk is being dedicated to Christian Napolitano, who sustained fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Route 25 in Peconic April 30.

The much beloved Christian, only 31 years old, succumbed to those injuries on May 10.

Social media was filled with tributes to Mr. Napolitano.

“The hardest goodbyes are the ones we don’t get to say,” Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro said, announcing the dedication.

Perhaps the best comment that captured what Christian meant to those who knew and loved him came from Kelsey McGayhey, who posted online: “You were the definition of knowing what it meant to live to the fullest and to love the tiniest things in life because that’s the true magic of it all … No one will ever be like you.”

Many in the throngs of people who participate in or watch the race as spectators will shed tears at the dedication. All will be inspired by the legacy of love and decency that defined Christian’s life.

The race is slated for June 15, with the 10K starting at 5:30 p.m. and 5K participants leaving the starting line 20 minutes later, rain or shine. The Free Kids Fun Run at Fiske Field steps off at 4:15 p.m. All who enter are winners.

Waiting for the start of the 2023 Shelter Island 10K, Islanders were focused, checking time, and giving themselves over to joy. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Registration is underway at events.elitefeats.com/24si10k. Those who register prior to June 8 will have their bibs sent to them, but if not received in time, they can be picked up at a FAQ tent outside Shelter Island School beginning at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 5:15 p.m. on race day.

Anyone can join the race, but there is no guarantee late entrants will be able to receive a race number.

Shuttle service will run between the race start area and North and South ferries and Hampton Jitney is offering bus transportation from Manhattan. To book that, visit Hamptonjitney.com or call 631-283-4600.

For those unable to get to the Island, there’s an opportunity to participate in virtual races. Those racers are to register as virtual participants and can track their distances by using a treadmill with four laps equaling one mile; running on a certified USATF Course or any place of choice.

You can upload your time and photos beginning on June 15 and continuing through June 23.

To post your time, visit elitefeats.com/Results and search for your name and enter your time. You may upload as many as five photos.

For all information on this year’s race, visit the main site at events.elitefeats.com/24si10k.