Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: June 13, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 5, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Roselle Bldg Co Inc to County of Suffolk, 2425 Sound Avenue (600-61-2-10) (V) $3,420,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• 550 Depot Road NY LLC to Jorge Torrento & Sonia Medina, 550 Depot Lane (1000-102-2-8) (R) $620,000

• Estate of Maryann Meiri & Estate of Yehuda Meiri to Lisa Jacobs, 955 Lilac Lane (1000-104-1-14) (V) $395,000

• Estate of Mary Baran to PVC Holdings LLC, 24485 Main Road (1000-109-1-14) (R) $323,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Demetrios Sakellis to Jeanne & Colin Burke, 730 Bayview Drive (1000-37-5-5) (R) $1,500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Vincent Quatroche & Edna Acquaviva to Scott Boger, 130 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-69) (V) $315,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Estate of Roasleen Wolfrom to Christopher & Maria Adams, 1055 Wells Road (1000-126-8-24) (R) $720,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Rachel Rushforth-Worrell to Tremaine Emory & Andee McConnell, 1200 Indian Neck Lane (1000-86-4-3) (R) $2,850,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Susan Tyte to LEO K Goup LLC, 524 Pulaski Street (600-123-4-44.001) (C) $1,049,999

• Mark Stasiukiewicz to Better Northern Developments LLC, 327 Hamilton Avenue (600-123-4-66) (R) $570,000

• Alice Scali to Michael MacKay & Donna Campbell, 105 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-105) (R) $505,000

• 988 Doctors Path LLC to North Fork Barn LLC, 988 Doctors Path (600-18-2-5.012) (R) $280,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Quad Enterprises Co LLC to Town of Southold, 1645 Boisseau Avenue (1000-55-5-17) (V) $3,300,000

• Jose Ramirez & Maria Salguero to Mary & Thomas Stenson, 305 Smith Drive South (1000-76-2-24) (R) $1,150,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)