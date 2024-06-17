Seeking new owner for the Shelter Island Reporter

(Reporter file)

We have owned the Shelter Island Reporter for the last 25 years and the time has come for the next generation of ownership.

It has been our life’s work to cover the Island as community journalists and a responsibility that we take very seriously.

The economics of our business and Shelter Island have changed, forcing us to adapt.

During the last 25 years there has been a decline of small, locally-owned businesses, and an increase in off-Island ownership groups. This impacts our advertising base.

We have started the process to seek a new owner to position the Reporter for the next generation.

This process will take time, but we wanted to communicate this clearly and directly.

Andrew Olsen, Publisher, Times Review Media Group