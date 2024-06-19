Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Joseph G. Klenawicus Jr.

Joseph G. Klenawicus Jr. of Shelter Island passed away at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

He was 74 years old.

Graveside Services with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Monday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org would be appreciated.

The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

A full obituary will be posted on this site and in the Reporter.